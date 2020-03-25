kylie-jenner-and-travis-scott-aren’t-back-together-according-to-mason-disick

Rumors have been flying recently about whether or not Kylie Jenner has reunited with ex Travis Scott, the father of her child Stormi. But who knew it might take Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son, to spill the real tea on the situation?

During a recent Instagram Live session, little Mason straight up blurted out the answer to the question that’s been on our minds ever since we realized Kylie and Travis could indeed be together.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” he said simply in response to a fan’s query. The Q&A session has since been deleted, only still available as a reupload from keen-eyed fans, but it really makes you wonder – does he know for sure, or are Kylie and Travis simply keeping a rekindling of their romance on the low?

The fact that the pair have opted to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic has fueled speculation about their relationship status. Scott had recently shared a video of himself enjoying a little game of basketball with Stormi, for example, which caused some to believe the family was spending time together in one place during this period of social distancing.

The pair have kept mum about any plans to eventually reunite at any point following their breakup in October 2019. However, at the time, and ever since, they’ve shared sentiments that indicate how much they still love and care for one another.

Neither party has spoken on the potential that they’re back together indeed, but if what Mason shared is true, he may have just shot down all the Kylie and Travis fans around the world.