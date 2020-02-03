Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian show off mini-mansion on Instagram during Stormi's butterfly garden party

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re already jealous of the Kardashians prepare to turn absolutely green with envy – but this time, it’s the littlest ones inspiring it.

Kylie Jenner threw a party for her daughter Stormi and like most Kardashian events it was an extravaganza.

The party came courtesy of party planner to the stars (and specifically, the entirety of the Kardashian family) Mindy Weiss.

(Kylie Jenner Instagram)

It boasted butterflies everywhere (not real ones, luckily), tiny gardens as table settings and most importantly, the opportunity to visit the mini-mansion in the back of Kylie’s house, which Khloe Kardashian showed off on Instagram as their daughters played inside.

Kylie Jenner comforts mom Kris when she tears up after gifting Stormi a mini house

The butterfly-themed event was in honor of her latest Kylie Cosmetics venture, the Stormi Collection make-up range that launches on February 1 and honors her daughter.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

It coincides with Stormi’s birthday, which is also on February 1. The tot might just be turning two, but she already has better real estate than most grownups.

Khloe’s daughter True Thompson played alongside Dream in the pictures of the manse, which were posted on Monday night. The cousins posed on the playhouse’s balcony in their pastel tulle party dresses.

The tiny home looks like it should be on the cover of Southern Living. It has fresh flowers outside, black shutters and butterfly accessories.

(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

A sign says “Welcome friends,” on the doorway (we wish we were friends with Stormi, if only to have a casual tea inside the mini-manse and access to her luxury handbag collection). It’s only fair to start investing in real estate early when your mom’s a 22-year-old billionaire.

(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Stormi’s two-story playhouse has been spotlighted on Instagram. Before Christmas, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner unveiled the playhouse on Kylie’s YouTube channel.

At the time, the momager broke down in tears when she unveiled the house, which features pink rugs, electric lights and most importantly, air conditioning. We’d cry too if we were given such a beautiful present – only ideally, ours would be adult sized.