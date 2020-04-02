kylie-and-travis-are-reunited-again?-a-complete-relationship-timeline-of-kylie-and-travis-with-‘stormi’

It seems that the youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, and American Rapper, Travis Scott are getting back together, according to their Instagram stories. About one week ago, Jenner posted old photos of herself and Scott on her Instagram story.

The three photos, which were clicked during Kylie and Scott’s first public outing as a couple back in April 2017. They were sitting courtside at a basketball game, looking very flirty. She captioned them, “It’s a mood.”

About the couple

After two years together they rifted in October 2019 but continued to remain friendly and have continued to co-parent their one-year-old daughter Stormi. In a magazine, Scott told “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about our relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

They were seen at taking Stormi to Disney World in January 2020 and reconvened again for Stormi’s birthday in February. In March cover story for Harper’s BAZAAR, Kylie revealed, “We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends, we both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what they would do.”

Kylie doesn’t want to put a tag on their relationship until there is more of a commitment from Travis. But they are great together. And of course, it will best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.

The sources say both have benefited from the break-up as it gave Kylie and Travis to reevaluate things in their own space. Their relationship is working well ‘on several levels’ as they’re able to combine their family bond with their careers – Travis as a chart-topping rapper and Jenner as a billionaire cosmetics powerful businesswoman.