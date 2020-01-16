kylie-and-kendall-jenner-‘being-sued-for-using-copyrighted-lace-design’-in-lingerie-line

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are reportedly being sued for using another company’s lace design in their lingerie line.

Klauber Bros Inc, a company that designs artwork specifically for the production of lace, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the sisters after copyrighting their lace design.

The company is claiming that items of the sisters’ lingerie, including a thong and a slip, use their copyrighted designs, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The site reports that the sisters are selling the pieces without Klauber’s permission, and that the company is suing for all the profits Kendall and Kylie would have made from designs using their lace.

On her official store website, Kylie sells lingerie including thong and bra sets, sports bras, and bikinis, which retail for between $9 (£6) and $30 (£22).

The suit comes amid claims that the 21-year-old is set to create her own convention, and possibly even a museum, after trademarking some specific phrases.

Kylie has trademarked ‘Kylie Con’, ‘Kylie Kon’ (of course) and ‘Kylie Museum’, leading fans to speculate about what specifically is in the works.

The trademarks have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by Kylie Jenner Inc, with one of the uses for Kylie Kon being ‘Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting special events, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes; arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty arts’.

Could this mean Kylie will be hosting workshops to teach budding make up stars how to achieve her looks as well as showcasing her billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics business?

Watch this space.

And she’s definitely a savvy businesswoman, after becoming the youngest self-made billionaire ever last year.

After starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her sisters, she launched her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which Forbes values at around $900million (£686million), being able to market to her 150 million strong social media audience.

Chatting about her success, the star previously said: ‘I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Kylie and Kendall, and Klauber Bros Inc for comment.





