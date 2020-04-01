🔥Kyle Walker: Forget about football return dates for now – health is more important🔥

Kyle Walker insists talk of resuming the Premier League must be shelved in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game’s governing bodies are trying to come up with a solution to the season, which has been suspended in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Football in this country has been postponed until April 30 – but it remains highly unlikely it will be able to resume on that date.

With Liverpool just two wins from securing their first title in 30 years, they are agonisingly close to dethroning Manchester City as champions.

Meanwhile, promotion, relegation and Champions League qualification are all up for grabs.

But Walker says the fate of the season well down on his list of priorities right now.

“Football has to take a back step for now because that is the least important thing on everyone’s mind in the football world,” said the City defender. “The health of family members and other people’s family members is the most important.

“But, I hope, and I am sure everybody else hopes, that football will come back and we will be able to finish off the season, but if it is not a possibility, then everyone does understand that people’s health is more important than a game of sport.”

City also have plenty to play for, with Pep Guardiola’s side leading Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

They are through the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, having already lifted the EFL Cup before the lockdown.

Walker added: “It’s been tough, but first and foremost, we have to think about other people’s health and protecting the elderly and family members that can spread it.

“As a footballer that is used to a day-to-day routine and structure to your life, it is tough. I think it is something where we have to just bite the bullet and think about others rather than yourselves.

“We have been provided with the gym equipment that Manchester City have given us and the bike and the programmes that we have carried out to make sure we are fine when we start the season, fingers crossed, again.

“It is just about keeping the brain active as well. It is important that you have a laugh with your mates and obviously we are in isolation, but we are still lucky enough to have the internet and everything like that so let’s use it to our advantage as much as we can.”