kuwk:-tristan-thompson-goofs-around-with-daughter-true-in-adorable-pics

Tristan Thompson and his daughter with Khloe Kardashian, True, seem like they are super close! The father and daughter due did some quality bonding and have the pictures to prove it!

Despite the fact that Khloe and Tristan were not able to make it as far as their romantic relationship is concerned, their co-parenting is pretty great!

That being said, the basketball player spends a lot of time with his child, even now during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise have them separated due to the quarantine.

But Tristan still comes by a lot to visit little True who is one year old.

The sports stat took to his platform to share two polaroid pictures that showed him and the toddler having some fun!

The snaps showed True sitting on her dad’s lap as they smiled for the camera.

As they were goofing around together and posing for pics, the dad held up a pair of way too big sunglasses close to her face.

In the second photo, the basketball player helped his daughter balance the oversized shades on her tiny face.

As for the caption, the proud father only added a red heart emojis and that was just enough to express what he felt.

In the meantime, fans have been wondering what the time he spends at Khloe’s house amid the quarantine means for their relationship.

One source tells HollywoodLife tgat ‘Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True, they’re both taking this extremely seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really freaked her out since so many NBA players were testing positive for it.’

‘They are not back together. Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA,’ they went on to claim.



