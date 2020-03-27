kuwk:-mason-disick-rebels-and-goes-live-on-tiktok-after-mom-kourtney-kardashian-deletes-his-instagram-account!

Kourtney Kardashian was quick to take measures after her son with ex Scott Disick made an Instagram account without asking for permission and even dished on family secrets, such as the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship during a live session on the platform. But even though the KUWK star deleted Mason’s account after her refused to at least make it private, the 10 year old boy is back at it again!

It seems like the pre-teen is starting to rebel and no longer follow his parents’ rules all for the sake of social media fame.

So after his attempt at becoming an IG influencer fell flat, he went on to go live once again, this time on TikTok, where he did yet another question and answer session with the show’s fans!

When someone wondered what happened with his older TikTok account he admitted that ‘it got deleted because [he] was ‘too young.’’

He then added that if that didn’t happen, he would have definitely had ‘2.7 million followers’ at this point.

Then someone wondered how his mom, Kourtney and aunt Khloe were doing and he simply replied with ‘good.’

A fan also noted that they had seen him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Mason proudly confirmed that ‘Yeah, I’m on that.’

The 10 year old then dished that because of the Coronavirus quarantine, the members of the big Kardashian-Jenner family have been separated so he hasn’t seen his young cousin, Stormi.

This comes after his mom deleted his Instagram account, explaining that ‘He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us. Scott and I just felt like — he’s 10. I feel like there’s an age limit on Instagram. I think it’s 13. I think, on Instagram, the thing that really worries me is the comments. People can be so mean.’



