kuwk:-kylie-jenner-criticized-for-buying-expensive-louis-vuitton-chopsticks-instead-of-helping-with-the-coronavirus-pandemic!

The makeup mogul took to social media to share a clip in which she was showing off her brand name…chopsticks? The stylish Louis Vuitton chopsticks were, as you can imagine, very expensive, more precisely, $450 and a lot of social media users were not on board with her spending so much on something that really doesn’t need to be a luxury item!

Especially now that the world is going through the Coronavirus pandemic, people are not taking kindly to celebrities splurging on unnecessary things instead of helping with the global crisis.

After all, Kylie Jenner is a young billionaire and she could be using some of her money for good!

This seems to be the response to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s post.

‘Gotta start traveling with these,’ Kylie wrote in the controversial clip’s caption.

The post came after she had previously told her followers that she was really craving some sushi.

You can see the makeup mogul opening the casing for the eating utensils which had the famous brand logo printed all over it.

She then takes out the chopsticks carefully to show them off on camera, the same logo visible on them as well.

Kylie Jenner just had a brand new LV chopsticks. If I own it, I would never use it to eat sushi the fuck 😩 pic.twitter.com/GYXDLBVFkL — Ekidjun (@ekidjun) March 23, 2020

Soon after, people in the comment section started to criticize her for spending so much on such trivial things instead of using her wealth to help people struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s some of the reactions she got: ‘People are starving.’ / ‘stop for a moment showing your life full of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our houses. Kylie, stupid!’ / ‘Kylie Jenner just done bought $450 dollars Louis Vuitton chopsticks sis she really out here bein boujee bout sushi.’ / ‘It’s funny how influencers like Kylie Jenner post about needing to remember to travel with her louis vuitton chopsticks while there are people being laid off and wondering how they will earn their next paycheck during this pandemic.’



