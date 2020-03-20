kuwk:-kylie-jenner-begs-fans-to-‘self-quarantine’-after-the-surgeon-general-asks-for-her-help-to-spread-awareness

After the U.S. Surgeon General asked Kylie Jenner and other social media influencers to use their huge platforms and encourage fans to ‘stay inside,’ it looks like the makeup mogul did just that! Kylie did not hesitate to post about it, pleading with her millions of followers to practice social distancing and self-quarantine, stressing that the situation is ‘serious.’

That’s right! It looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb is doing her best to bring awareness amid this whole COVID-19 global threat.

Kylie herself has been in self-isolation since March 10 which has given her even more time to keep in touch with fans on social media, reminding them how important social distancing is at this time.

There is a need for people to be reminded that since it looks like some do not take Coronavirus seriously and have been going out and partying during their spring break.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/RTwqZrxqae pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020

Seeing this, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams felt the need to plead with Kylie and others with a huge platform like hers, to make their voices heard and spread the word on how crucial it is for everyone to stay at home.

After all, Kylie has no less than 166 million followers on Instagram so her reach is more than just considerable.

HAPPY SELF QUARANTINE?!!! I wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie Jenner launch a whole Coronavirus collection pic.twitter.com/OLiufLK6uT — contenido neto (@justnetoo) March 19, 2020

The Jenner listened to Adams’ words and took to her IG Stories to address her fans, saying: ‘Hey guys, happy self-quarantine. I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The Coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me.’

She went on: ‘Please stay inside you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this.’



