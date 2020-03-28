KUWK: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Hooking Up’ But Not Back Together Officially – Here’s Why!



Source: noticiasdelminuto.com

According to some brand new insider reports, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott are ‘hooking up’ once again at this point in time. However, that is not to say that they are back on officially.

One source tells HollywoodLife that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper could also become something more again one day but that’s not a guarantee.

Apparently, ‘Kylie and Travis have a strong connection but they don’t consider themselves in an exclusive relationship and are currently hooking up but nothing more. They have a lot of love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term. Kylie’s family understands this and supports her. They don’t fight and they get along great especially for the sake of Stormi.’

They went on to say that ‘He’s a part of Kanye’s label and they’ll also respect him. Kylie would totally be with him if she trusted his loyalty to her but she still struggles with it. She’s not looking for anyone different either. Her family would love [romance] for her, but especially her mom believes that she’s young and wants her to just live as much or a normal life and enjoy being young still. She doesn’t want her growing up so fast and settling down. They’d like to see her be single and date and have fun.’

As you might be aware, people have been wanting to know what is the relationship status of Kylie and Travis but they have been paying even more attention to that since Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason decided to update people on that during an IG live session.

The 10 year old boy told viewers that his aunt Kylie and her baby daddy are not back together.

Soon after, his concerned mom deleted his account, explaining that he’d never received permission to make one in the first place.

In fact, Mason went ahead and created his own platform without his parents’ knowing even though he doesn’t even have a phone yet!

Kourt explained that the pre-teen boy does have a computer and a tablet that he needs for school work.



