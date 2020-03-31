kuwk:-kylie-jenner-admits-she’s-‘most-likely’-to-get-pregnant-next-out-of-her-family-members

The Kardashian-Jenners really like to have big families, adding to their huge reality TV clan! That being said, it’s no surprise that they are often asked about having more babies during interviews and talk show appearances. The most common inquiry seems to be about who the next KarJenner to have a baby will be!

That being said, the youngest of the siblings, Kylie Jenner, admitted that it’s most likely her!

This was revealed during a video that she posted in which she was playing a game of ‘Who’s Most Likely To!’

The makeup mogul has nothing to hide anymore, not even her plans to maybe give her daughter Stormi a sibling much sooner than you’d think.

The game was supposed to have her respond to random questions about who is most likely to do something and at some point, the baby question came up!

The younger of the Jenner sisters was not alone on camera as she was also joined by pals Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

So when the question appeared, Kylie was not the only one who voted for herself since Yris did as well!

Eventually, the other girls also agreed but no one really went into detail as to the reason why they thought Kylie was the next to get pregnant again.

Previously, however, one insider dished via HollywoodLife that the young billionaire feels like she was ‘born to be a mother’ and that she would love to have more kids in the future.

‘Kylie still would love to have more children and she talks about it all the time, how she feels she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very much single right now. Definitely in the future, though’ the source shared with the news outlet at the time.



