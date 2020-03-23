KUWK: Kim Kardashian’s Grandma MJ Has Been In Self-Quarantine For Over A Month – Kim Surprises Her With A Special Sweet Delivery! 

Kim Kardashian’s grandma, MJ, has apparently been in self-quarantine for a month already amid the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 virus and her loving granddaughter decided to surprise her with her favorite – beignets! How thoughtful!

The freshly made treat was specially delivered to Mary Jo Campbell after a month of living in isolation and it was also a total surprise!

In a clip that showed the baked goods, Kim shared with her followers that ‘[Grandma] loves beignets so much and she’s been self-quarantined in her place — really — for over a month now. She has been really cautious. So I am so excited to send these to her specifically, I am going to surprise her.’

The desserts are, as it turns out, from her pal, Christina Milian‘s company which she started in the summer of last year!

That being said, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made sure to shout her out: ‘Thank you so much to Beignet Box for keeping my family very happy. You guys know I love to support small businesses at this time and the Beignet Box is one of my favorites.’

In the videos caption, the mother of four also wrote that: ‘Can’t wait to surprise my grandma MJ with her favorite treat beignets! @beignetbox They deliver!’

Obviously she was looking forward to the sweet surprise for MJ but it was also a great way to let her followers know her friend’s company also delivers.

After all, since pretty much everyone is in quarantine at this time, it’s good to know which places do and which don’t!

As for MJ, it makes sense that she’s been in self-quarantine for much longer than most people.

Momager Kris Jenner has opened up about the 85 year old’s health problems, saying that ‘My Mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends.’

The virus affects the elderly and those with other health problems the most so it’s good to hear grandma MJ is being extra careful.



Post Views:

2





