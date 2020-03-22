kuwk:-kim-kardashian-shares-pic-from-her-teen-years-and-fans-point-out-how-much-daughter-north-looks-like-her!



Kim Kardashian took to social media, while in self-quarantine, to share with her followers a throwback pic of her from the ‘90s! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb already looked really pretty when she was still in her teens so it’s safe to say she did not go through an awkward phase!

But while a lot of people gushed over her beauty in the comment section, there were also many who pointed out just how much her oldest daughter, North resembles her!

While that has never been a secret, looking at a younger pic of Kim made fans realize just how much they actually look alike!

Teenage Kim can be seen posing for the camera like a true model, her smolder out of this world!

As for her fashion, he was wearing a white/beige T-shirt, which actually looked a lot like something out of her current husband, Kanye West’s fashion line.

Furthermore, she accessorized the look with something very fashionable in the ‘90s, a velvet choker.

Hers was a burgundy color rather than the go-to black ones and had a cross charm, so it’s safe to say that teen Kim was already showing styling skills!

In the caption, the KUWK star simply wrote: ‘90’s throwback.’

Soon after sharing the pic of the old photo, fans as well as fellow celeb friends reacted, telling Kim just how much she and her firstborn, North, look like twins.

Natalie Halcro for instance, noted: ‘Omg North’s twin. [heart eyes emoji.]’

Noah Cyrus also commented, telling Kim that she’s ‘Been Beautiful.’

‘A beauty then, and a beauty now,’ a fan stressed.

‘Wow, I never noticed how much your daughter looks like you!!!’ another wrote.

Kim has been posting quite a lot of older photos while in quarantine with her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, she also shared a throwback snap of her and sister Khloe with the caption: ‘I was organizing the photos in my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters but we’re all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined. It is hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everybody else’s. PLEASE don’t ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We’ll all get through this! #TogetherApart.’



