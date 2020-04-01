KUWK: Kim Kardashian Says That She And Her Sisters Still Enjoy Dinners Together Despite Being Quarantined Separately – Here’s How!

It sounds like Kim Kardashian really misses her siblings amid this coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic that has forced people into quarantine. However, even though they no longer meet up in person, the KarJenner sisters still manage to remain connected and Kim revealed how they do it.

While on The View, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb dished on being away from her tight-knit family, which is really hard given how close they all are.

Obviously, however, because of the self-isolation orders, Kim, her husband Kanye and their four kids have been in isolation together, while the rest of the reality TV clan is also quarantining at their respective homes.

Regardless, it turns out that they still spend a lot of quality time together and here’s how they do it!

Kim revealed that she along with Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe, still eat dinner together even though they are not in the same place!

Of course, they use a little thing called technology to accomplish that and while there’s no human contact, it’s still much better than nothing!

‘It’s been really hard. We do Zoom Dinners, where we all make our plate and talk. I’ve been FaceTiming my grandma [Mary Jo Campbell] and my sisters. It has been really challenging,’ Kim shared during the interview.

The mother of four went on to say that since the quarantine was issued, she’s only seen one of her sisters in person and that is Kylie Jenner!

The makeup mogul actually left her home for a bit just to help Kim with getting ready for her remote appearance on The View!

‘It was so good to see Kylie this morning, even just for a second, while she was doing my makeup,’ Kim dished, laughing that her younger sister is definitely better than her at applying makeup.

As for what they talked about, Kim revealed that it was ‘just everything we wanted to catch up on.’



