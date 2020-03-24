kuwk:-kim-kardashian-and-momager-kris-jenner-meet-up-for-the-first-time-while-in-quarantine-but-still-keep-the-distance!



The big Kardashian-Jenner clan has been spending their time of quarantine separately to make sure they keep being as safe as possible amid the spread of the Coronavirus. That being said, Kim Kardashian did just let one person into her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic for the very first time in many days and it was her momager Kris Jenner!

However, even so, the two women took some serious precautions, keeping the recommended distance between each other, as highlighted by a clip Kim shared on her social media.

Not only that but they also seriously discussed the reasons why social distancing is so important at this time.

It must’ve been nice for the mother and daughter to hang out for a bit but there was no physical contact!

Not only did they not hug to say hello but they actually also kept the recommended six feet apart from one another even after both being self-quarantined in their homes and so, most likely not being exposed to the virus.

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

As mentioned before, Kim and Kris used this opportunity to do a little PSA for their fans.

In a video shared by Kim, she and Kris were sitting at a massive table across from each other, the considerable distance very obvious.

‘Hey guys, so today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come into my home. It is my mom, social distancing, and we’re sitting 6 feet apart having lunch together. We went on a walk 6 feet apart and it did make a difference to get out. We just went in our backyard now that it’s not raining but I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing’s definitely the way to go and what’s really going to make a difference to get us over this curve,’ Kim shared with her followers.

Then Kris added that ‘It made such a difference in my attitude, energy, and mood. It made me feel more cheerful to see Kim and I think if you can, guys, just try to get outside for a few minutes.’



