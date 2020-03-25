kuwk:-kendall-jenner-responds-to-accusations-she’s-not-following-the-quarantine-rules-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic!

Kendall Jenner was accused of not following the quarantine rules amid the scary Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic but she was quick to clap back. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel made it very clear that she is, in fact, practicing social distancing!

It all started with Kendall sharing a pic of one of her cars on her IG Stories yesterday, writing alongside the snap that she ‘had to start her up.’

Seeing this, some of her followers freaked out, thinking that the model was driving somewhere despite the very strict shelter in place regulations in California.

‘UHMMMM NO, stay home @KendallJenner,’ someone tweeted in response to her story.

Usually, the older of the Jenner sisters chooses to ignore hate or any other kind of negative comments about her but this time around, she was quick to respond, making it very clear that the user had misunderstood the situation – sort of.

She wrote: ‘Of course I am staying home!! Taking this quarantine very seriously…but also [it’s] not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you just keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy.’

Kendall included a number of red heart emojis as well, showing that rather than being upset about the tweet, she appreciated the concern and wished everyone to remain healthy and stay careful.

Sure enough, Kendall was actually also caught on camera driving around in her convertible on March 18.

At the time, she was getting some fresh air alongside a friend of hers with whom she’s apparently been in self-quarantine.

Kendall is not the only one in the family really vocal about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kardashian-Jenners are some of the most influential celebrities with hundreds of millions of followers so they have been using their voice to spread correct information and urge people to follow the rules amid this global crisis.



