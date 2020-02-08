‘kushner-knifed-you-in-the-back,’-netanyahu-told-by-settlers-anxious-to-annex-more-of-west-bank

JORDAN VALLEY — Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure from Israeli settlers to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, despite the White House ordering him to delay the process.

The Israeli prime minister promised to move forward immediately after the release of Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East plan last week. But Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has told him to wait until after Israel’s election in March.

The delay has led to anger among some settler leaders and Right-wing politicians. A tent has been set up outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem office with the banner “Sovereignty Now!”

“We are asking him to hurry up in applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria [the West Bank],” said Shy Rosenzweig, mayor of the Alfei Menashe settlement of 10,000 people. “The time to do it is now.”

The settlers fear that Netanyahu may lose the election to his centrist rival Benny Gantz, who might call the annexation off because of opposition from Europe and some Arab states.

Netanyahu has met settler leaders to tell them that it is worth being patient to remain on good terms with Kushner and the White House.

David Elhayani, chairman of the Jordan Valley regional council settlement group, was among those who most strongly criticized the decision to wait.

“Kushner took a knife and put it in your back,” he told Netanyahu.

The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan, while Britain and the EU have warned Israel not to move ahead with unilateral annexation.