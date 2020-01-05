kushal-punjabi’s-wife-audrey-dolhen:-‘kushal-was-a-careless-father’

RGV style celebration new year













Kushal Punjabi’s death came as a shock to the entire television fraternity. The popular actor, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, completed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kushal Punjabi, wife Audrey Dolhen, son KianInstagram

It was said that Kushal’s failed marriage was the reason behind him taking the drastic step. Kushal and Audrey Dolhen tied the knot in Marseille, France, in 2015. Recently, Audrey moved to China with their three-year-old son Kian. Rumour has it that post moving to the country, Audrey had refused Kushal to talk to his son and that affected the actor to the core.

Although the late actor has mentioned in his suicide note that no one should be blamed for his death, his wife Audrey has opened up about getting blamed for his death and told the portal, “We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family. I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of a lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal.”

‘It was Kushal who failed in our relationship’

Kushal Punjabi passes awayInstagram

She also added, “Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son’s future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for the Christmas holidays. I don’t know why I am being blamed for his death, it was Kushal who failed in our relationship.”

Talking about why she was resided in China and not in India, Audrey revealed, "I was on contract with my company and Kushal was not able to understand this. He wanted me to shift to London. It was not possible for me to quit my job.