kushal-punjabi’s-parents,-wife-release-joint-statement:-kushal-was-financially-stable

After Kushal Punjabi committed suicide last year on December 26 night by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Pali Hill, it was being said that the actor was suffering from depression. A suicide note was also found by the Bandra Police wherein Kushal held no one responsible for his death.

Post his funeral, reports of Kushal going through a troubled marriage and trauma of staying away from his wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian began floating in the industry. However, Kushal’s parents and his wife have released a joint statement refuting all the reports about Kushal Punjabi being emotionally and financially unstable.

“There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a ‘much-loved part of this family’,” read the statement.

It was also being said that Audrey didn’t let Kushal talk to his son which affected the actor’s mental health to the core. Audrey was eventually blamed for Kushal’s suicide. However, she had opened up about her troubled marriage and had said that it was Kushal who failed to save their relationship. The two got married in 2015.

“We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family. I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of a lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal,” Audrey had told Peeping Moon.

When Audrey was asked why she was residing in Shanghai and not in India, she answered, “I was on contract with my company and Kushal was not able to understand this. He wanted me to shift to London. It was not possible for me to quit my job. Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son’s future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for Christmas holidays. I don’t know why I am being blamed for his death, it was Kushal who failed in our relationship.”

Earlier, Kushal’s parents had said that Dolhen harassed the actor no end and demanded a huge sum of money for a divorce. They said that she took away their three-year-old son Kian, which shattered Kushal and made him take his life.

