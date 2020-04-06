kung-fu-panda-4:-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-more!-everything-you-need-to-know!-latest-updates!

The very loved Kung Fu Panda is all set to hit the screens back with part 4. The series debuted with part 1 in 2008, followed by a second part in 2011 and the third one in 2016. The three short parts – Secrets of the serious five, Kung Fu Panda holiday special, and Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters were also released in 2008, 2010, and 2011 respectively.

The movie had a smashing box office collection, and the first two parts became the most financially successful animated feature movies of the respective years. The movies had also won numerous awards and highly acclaimed by the viewers.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the next part, which was supposed to release back in 2018, but the production got delayed for some reason unknown. But now we have the news of next installment doing rounds, so here’s everything we know about it.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date

As the movie got delayed, fans have been ever more eager for the upcoming part. Although there has no official confirmation on the release date, we suspect to get a release in 2020. We might not be having the exact release date, but the fans highly await the release of this beloved movie this year.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast

Most of the core cast members are going to return for yet another fascinating journey such as Jack Black as Po Ping, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress, Jackie Chan as Crane, Lucy Liu as Viper, Seth Rogen as Master Mantis are some of the major voicing artists. There has been no official announcement of any new cast members joining the journey, but we expect the news soon.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Plot

The basic storyline of Kung Fu Panda movies revolves around the adventures of Po Ping as he’s chosen as the Dragon warrior, and everyone doubts his abilities. But soon, he goes from nothing to a great master of Kung Fu, as we saw in the third part. The upcoming installment can witness our hero reuniting with family and raising them. It might also witness him teaching his son to become the next Kung Fu Master. It can be assumed that if not this, then any old enemy could return to continue the story.

Fans wait for the fascinating part to release soon!