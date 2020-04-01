kung-fu-panda-4:-release-date-and-the-wuxia-comedy-is-back-for-a-sequel.-everything-you-need-to-know!!

The Famous Wuxia Comedy is back for a Sequel with all the anthropomorphic animals!Just like the Kung Fu panda’s lead Po Ping (Panda) became the Dragon Warrior with his resilience and durability, it seems in real-world too, Dreamwork animations have shown the same resilience to take the famous movie for another sequel following the release of Kung Fu Panda 3 on Jan 29, 2016.The release dates are yet to be announced, but given that the First Kung Fu Panda movie released on June 6, 2008, and the next sequel on May 26, 2011. There was initially a three-year gap, but the third sequel was released after five years.So the expectation is if Kung Fu Panda 4 had no news of getting released in 2019. The fair expectation would be that it gets released in 2021. Another event supporting this theory is, Dreamworks has been focusing on the series Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, which started airing on Amazon Prime in 2018.All the voice artists for the main casts are returning for season 4 as well. Jack Black will voice Po Ping like before. Angelina Jolie will voice for the Tigress. Dustin Hoffman will talk for Master Shifu, Seth Rogen again for the character Mantis, Lucy Liu for Viper, and Jackie Chan will voice for Monkey.The last movie Secret Panda Village saw the famous dragon warrior, Po Ping, enters the panda village and reunites with his birth father and other pandas. The villainous Kai, an undead warrior, steals chi from all the kung fu masters and tries to do the same with Po, but Po is assisted by his panda friends and family who use their chi to empower him enough to beat him.The new sequel, if released, might have more insights on Po Ping’s family and relationships. So fans would have to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn!