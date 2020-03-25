kung-fu-panda-4-confirmed-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-details:-check-out-everything-you-need-to-know-right-here.

“The Big Fat Panda” is coming back for a 4th movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. And of course, it won’t be just Po, all of his other team-mates are going to be with him. That’s surely a good news for the fans of the franchise.

How Many Films will come out?



Master Shifu said that “If you do only what you do, you will never be more than what you are.”

More goods news is that CEO of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, stated in a meeting that there will be 6 movies in total. It seems that the producers will be doing more and more to entertain the fans.

Release date



As of now there’s no official announcement regarding the release date of the movies. If we take a look at the release dates of the previous movies, we can see that there’s no specific pattern followed. For example Kung Fu panda 1 was released in 2008, the sequel was out in 2011 and the third part was released in 2016. So no predictions can be made about the release dates.

Plot



Your story may not have such a happy beginning but that does not make you who you are, it is the rest of it, who you choose to be -Soothsayer

From the first installment we have seen the rise of Po from an ordinary hotel cook and waiter to being a dragon warrior, team leader and a panda trainer. We will more growth in the life of Po in the upcoming installments.



Let’s see what he chooses to be in future.

Cast



Kung Fu Panda franchise already has an amazing voice over crew in its bag. There’s no reason why they won’t return for the upcoming sequels.

Jack Black as Po Ping

Angelina Jolie as Tigress

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Seth Rogen as Mantis

Lucy Liu as Viper

Jackie Chan as Monkey

David Cross as Crane

James Hoang as Mr. Ping

More crew members will be added depending upon the plot. The Co-Directors Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni will also probably return to direct the movies.