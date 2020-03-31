Kundali Bhagya couple Karan and Preeta have been able to make the audience awestruck with their sizzling chemistry. Even though they have always been at loggerheads, their anger does not spark high as deep down they are in love.

Karan and Preeta, right from day one, have made the audience fall in love with their chemistry. The depiction of true love, with twists and turns, has hooked us to the amazing pair. This couple literally rules the television industry with their romance and silly fights. This couple complements each other really well and viewers couldn’t contain their excitement seeing them together. The on-screen couple fits together really well and is one of the best television Jodi.

