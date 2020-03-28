Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur played cricket for 14 years before becoming a TV actor

Starry celebs are constantly surrounded by their famous peers, but the ones that remain close to their hearts are their chaddi pals as best friends.

We already know that Karan Wahi and Virat share a good friendship as they were in the same cricket team together. And now, we have another famed TV celeb who happens to share a great bond with the actor.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra has been a cricketer before he became an actor. Before becoming an actor, Abhishek Kapur used to play cricket with Virat Kohli for 14 years.

On the work front, Abhishek Kapur’s positive fun-loving character has been winning hearts. The TV show Kundali Bhagya actor also plays matches just to fuel his love for the sport. Abhishek claims to have obsessive cricket disorder.