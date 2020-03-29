Kundali Bhagya: Time for Karan and Preeta’s union post the COVID 19 break?

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently on a break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak all over the world.

India has taken active measures by calling for a 21-days lockdown wherein all are requested to stay indoors.

With so much happening, we can only say that viewers are left wondering when they will get to see Karan and Preeta getting together in the show.

Well, as of now, the track is on Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Mahira’s (Swati Kapoor) wedding. Also, the plan of trapping Preeta (Shraddha Arya) for all the misdeeds is happening right now.

So we are left to wonder what the next twist in this tale will be…

Will Karan break his wedding with Mahira and unite with Preeta? Or will this union not come this easy?

Do you think Mahira’s next game will throw Preeta out of Karan’s life?

Or has the moment really arrived when Karan and Preeta will get together?

Thoughts to ponder as we stay indoors.

