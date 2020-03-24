Kundali Bhagya: Preeta’s next BIG MOVE against Mahira

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
kundali-bhagya:-preeta’s-next-big-move-against-mahira

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen a huge drama with Mahira (Swati Kapoor) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) vocal conversation bringing out many revelations.

While Preeta told Mahira that she is not in love with Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar), and is only obsessed about him, Mahira comes out with the truth that she was the one who pushed Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) down the stairs.

Well, the Mahira – Preeta conversation we feel will be a big turning point to the next big drama.

So we decided to play out a poll idea on the same.

What do you think will be Preeta’s next move after hearing to Mahira’s confession?

Here are your options

Preeta will go and tell Karan about the fact

Preeta will be determined to stop Karan from marrying a girl like Mahira

Preeta will leave destiny to decide her future course of life with Karan

Preeta will think of revenge with Sherlyn and Mahira

Now it is your time to vote.

Vote here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

You May Also Like

abir-mishti-hit-and-miss-moments-from-yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke

Abir Mishti hit-and-miss moments from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

the-good-doctor-boss-teases-what’s-next-after-that-earthquake-cliffhanger

The Good Doctor Boss Teases What’s Next After that Earthquake Cliffhanger

supernatural-recap:-we-got-one-hell-of-a-parting-gift-in-the-final-episode-before-hiatus

Supernatural Recap: We Got One Hell of a Parting Gift in the Final Episode Before Hiatus

take-an-inspiration-from-erica-fernandes’-lehenga-choli-looks-with-maang-tika-to-enhance-your-look-on-the-wedding-day

Take an Inspiration from Erica Fernandes’ lehenga choli looks with maang tika to enhance your look on the Wedding Day

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *