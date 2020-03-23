kundali-bhagya:-mahira-makes-a-huge-confession-to-preeta

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Mahira (Swati Kapoor) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) getting into a huge argument.

We have already written about Mahira rubbing Preeta on the wrong side by telling her that she has always been successful in conspiring against Preeta.

Now, the argument will grow further in which Preeta will tell Mahira that she does not love Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) but is just obsessive to get him.

Preeta will also ask Mahira if she tried to push Mahesh Luthra down the stairs.

As per a reliable source, “Mahira will confess to Preeta that she indeed pushed Mahesh Luthra down the stairs.”

Will Preeta be able to defend herself from this blame?

We buzzed actors of Kundali Bhagya but could not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.