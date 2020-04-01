kundali-bhagya:-history-to-repeat-as-‘bride-swap’-will-result-in-karan-and-preeta-wedding

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has a huge fan following and the viewers have been missing the show, owing to the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Well, the loyal viewers of the show were to witness the wedding of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Mahira (Swati Kapoor), which obviously would be full of drama and twists.

What we have gotten to know is that the show will see its biggest highpoint very soon, with a bride swap happening during the wedding.

Yes, Preeta will dress up as the bride and will put her plan in place to take Mahira away from the wedding venue on the day of the wedding with the help of her sister Srishti (Anjum Fakih).

Well, this bride swap will happen without Karan’s knowledge just in the way Karan had swapped Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) during Preeta’s marriage to Prithvi and had married Preeta.

History will repeat and Preeta will get married to Karan, this time deliberately.

What will happen next?

Only time will tell. Of course, this will get shot once the shooting resumes after the COVID 19 break will end.

As of now, you can watch it here for more details: https://youtu.be/ZzmYsSKOnYo

