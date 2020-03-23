Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya prepares homemade face mask, check here

Contents
- 1 Actress Shraddha Arya shares beauty tips. Take a look…
- 2 Kundali BhagyaShraddha Arya
- 3 Kundali Bhagya: Different moods of Preeta perfectly played by Shraddha Arya
- 4 Kundali Bhagya: Mahira makes a huge confession to Preeta
- 5 Kundali Bhagya: 3 times Karan and Preeta’s separation left us stunned
- 6 Kundali Bhagya: Mahira to go missing
- 7 Kundali Bhagya Written Episode Update 20th March 2020: Mahira arrives at Preeta’s house
- 8 Kundali Bhagya: Mahira to CONFRONT Preeta before her wedding with Karan
- 9 Kundali Bhagya Written Episode Update 19th March 2020: Preeta tries to calm Sarla
- 10 Kriti Sanon Vs Shraddha Arya: Who Sizzles In Green On Red Carpet?
- 11 BARC India Ratings: Week 10 (2020); Kundali Bhagya, Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kumkum Bhagya are top 3
- 12 Kundali Bhagya: Times When Karan Never Leaves A Chance To Convey His Love To Preeta
- 13 Kundali Bhagya Written Episode Update 18th March 2020: Mahira and Sherlyn rejoice over their successful plan
- 14 Kundali Bhagya: Karan to INVITE Preeta for his pre-wedding rituals
- 15 Kundali Bhagya Written Episode Update 17th March 2020: Preeta is shocked at Karan’s lack of trust on her
Shraddha Arya is one of those beauties on television who has won millions of fans on social media. She is currently enthralling audiences as Pragya in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Be it for her beauty, talent or style, her fans look forward to styling and beauty tips.
Now, the actress who is home quarantined because of Coronavirus is utilizing her free time by taking care of her skin. She recently prepared a homemade face mask and shared the video of the same on her Instagram account.
Take a look…