Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya prepares homemade face mask, check here

Shraddha Arya is one of those beauties on television who has won millions of fans on social media. She is currently enthralling audiences as Pragya in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Be it for her beauty, talent or style, her fans look forward to styling and beauty tips.

Now, the actress who is home quarantined because of Coronavirus is utilizing her free time by taking care of her skin. She recently prepared a homemade face mask and shared the video of the same on her Instagram account.



Take a look…