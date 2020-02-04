Kunaka Chinganga missing: 15-year-old boy found after disappearing from McDonald's in south London

A 15-year-old boy who vanished from a south London McDonald’s earlier this month has been found.

Kunaka Chinganga’s distraught family said he disappeared “off the face of the earth” when they issued a plea for information two weeks after he went missing.

He was found “safe and well” on January 31, police said.

Police had previously said they were extremely concerned about Kunaka who has never gone missing before. He vanished from the fast food restaurant in Sutton High Street at about 10.30am on January 14.

Kunaka’s mobile remained active but was switched off that night and he had not accessed his bank account nor used his Oyster travel card. His mother Winnett, 43, a nurse, said he was concerned about a mock GCSE Spanish exam at Greenshaw High School in Sutton.

“Happy young man”: police are concerned for the welfare of Kunaka Chinganga, 15, who went missing on January 14

As she launched the appeal last week, she said: “We are praying for a miracle. When I spoke to Kunaka on the day he disappeared, he said he wasn’t ready for the Spanish exam because he’d revised the wrong text over the holiday. I told him he should go into the exam with what he knew. That was the last time I spoke to him.”

Kunaka’s father Gerald, 46, who also works at a hospital, added: “He was supposed to go to school but didn’t turn up. His mobile is off and he hasn’t withdrawn cash from a bank account.

“The last time he used his Oyster card was on a bus the day he went missing. It’s like he has dropped off the face of the earth.

“Kunaka is a happy young man. It is out of character for him to miss school. He loves basketball and American football.”

Detective constable Louis Murphy, from the South Area Missing Person’s Unit, said police were extremely concerned about his welfare, adding: “We are very keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard from Kunaka since January 14 and we are doing all we can to try to locate him.

“At this stage, the reason for his disappearance remains very unclear and all lines of inquiry remain open. We would urge anyone who knows where he is, or where he may have been over the past two weeks, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 20MIS001896.