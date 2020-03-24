Kumkum Bhagya Written Episode Update 24th March 2020: Ranbir tells Maya he LOVES Prachi

The episode begins with Maya asking Prachi since when they are together and asks if she loves Ranbir. Prachi remembers Ranbir’s proposal and says no. Ranbir covers that by saying she is afraid to accept it. Prachi later says she loves him. The salesgirl says that they look good together and Maya says she will ask her manager to fire her. The girl said she is already being fired and says Maya doesn’t deserve a guy like Ranbir. Maya and she starts fighting. Prachi asks Ranbir to stop them, but he says he is enjoying the fight.

Chaubey comes there and tells the girl that he will hand her over to the police for troubling his daughter, she runs away. Maya’s mother tries explaining him but he doesn’t listen and leaves. Later Ranbir tells Maya that his heart beats only for Prachi and so even if they get married, he won’t be able to keep her happy. He asks her to cancel the wedding. She says that her father is forcing her to get married.

On the other hand, Pallavi and Beeji hear Ranbir confess his feelings and Beeji gets happy. Pallavi gets confused as she used to think Ranbir loves Rhea. She worries what will happen when Rhea finds it and is unable to believe it. Beeji calls Sarita ben and says Ranbir and Prachi love each other. Meanwhile, Pragya finds Abhi’s photo and misses him and wishes to be with him. Abhi also finds Pragya’s picture and misses her.