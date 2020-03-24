The cutest couple Ranbir and Prachi from Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms is winning love from the audiences.

The love story of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) has always been iconic with the viewers loving their chemistry and romance for all these years. The generation leap in Kumkum Bhagya has brought in new charm with the youngsters.

Now the makers are focusing on the love story of Ranbir and Prachi. Their sizzling chemistry on the screen has been so powerful that we can’t help but drool. We can’t stop talking about all the iconic moments that this adorable on-screen couple has shared, giving us serious couple goals.

Recently, Ranbir proposed Prachi. However, the girl is not in love with Ranbir. However, fans truly want to see them together as they make for a perfect couple. Their nok-jhok and romantic conversation entertain audiences and bring a smile on their faces. Their camaraderie and chemistry are a rage.

Do you think Prachi should accept Ranbir’s proposal? Comment below.

