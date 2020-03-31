Kumkum Bhagya: Times when Abhi and Pragya’s emotional moments made us cry

Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi and Pragya have had many emotional moments and we bring them for you.

Kumkum Bhagya’s leads Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) are a fabulous Jodi and love each other immensely.

Even now when they are separated from each other, their love remains evergreen.

However, Abhi and Pragya have gone through a lot in life and had wept their hearts out for each other.

Here are some moments of Abhi and Pragya’s emotional moments that brought tears in our eyes.

Are you sad watching them cry?

Do you miss them during this COVID 19 break?

