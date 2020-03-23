Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi denies being in love with Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has always kept the viewers hooked to its gripping storyline. And the show will live up to its reputation of further surprising the audiences in the episodes.

As per the plot, Prachi ignores Ranbir after the proposal. Hence, Ranbir lands at Prachi’s house to talk to her. He convinces her that he is really in love with her. However, he tells Prachi that he will not force her to accept his proposal. However, Prachi demands for more time to say if she loves Ranbir or not.

Now, in the coming episode, Maya sees Ranbir and Prachi in the mall together. She asks them about their relationship. When Ranbir doesn’t reply, Maya asks Prachi if she loves Ranbir. Maya gets surprised and Ranbir gets shocked when Prachi says no.

OMG!

What will happen next?

