Kumkum Bhagya: Magical Moments Between Abhigya

The duo is stunning together and has been loved by the audience. The Jodi is the epitome of an ideal couple and has shared bang-on onscreen chemistry. Pragya and Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya are the ultimate television couple goals.

The extremely dashing and multitalented actors, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, met on the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ where they played the lead roles of Pragya and Abhi. This couple’s on-screen chemistry grabbed the immediate attention of the audience.

Just like any other Jodi, Pragya, and Abhi to have shared a lot of magical romantic and silly moments on camera. The spark between the couple is very different and unique to watch on television.

It’s cute to watch them argue right before she falls into his arms and they can’t seem to take their eyes off each other. Abhi and Pragya’s love story has been one of the Top 5 favorites in the country, as far as the TRP game is concerned. The two got married on the show in a unique but romantic setting. They completed their wedding rituals in the forest while being chased by goons.

The Kumkum Bhagya duo is fondly loved by the audience. Like any other Jodi, this Jodi too has shared some romantic moments before the camera. Their magical moments have been captured in numerous shots.

Let’s have a look at Pragya and Abhi’s most magical moments on Kumkum Bhagya. Enjoy!