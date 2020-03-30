Shabir Ahluwalia is a brilliant actor no doubt, but his doting father quality can never be underestimated.

He’s been taking all the steps along with wifey Kanchi Kaul to keep his little kids Azai and Ivarr busy all the time during the quarantine phase.

Well, the recent task that Shabir gave himself was to give his children the much-needed hair cut. And Shabir had all the patience in the world to go through this long stretched work.

The result was amazing as the kids felt fresh after the day out with dad and mom on the trimming front.

Check out the pictures here to see how doting Shabir is as the father.

Aww!!

Three cheers to this family bond that Shabir has!!