Our daily soaps revolve around Indian values addressing stereotypical Indian bahus and Betis. But the time has changed now and this television actress is no less than any Hollywood and Bollywood actress in terms of hotness and beauty.



She is bold, open and hot. A look at her social media feeds will give you a clear idea that this telly beauty slays her hot avatars.

TV actress Sriti Jha, known for playing Pragya in show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has transformed! Her character, who is seen in a traditional avatar, turns glam!

Sriti Jha may not shy away from posting a bikini picture on her Instagram in real life but Sriti Jha’s character Pragya in the hit TV show Kumkum Bhagya is still a bespectacled plain Jane. From a salwar-kameez wearing homely girl, Pragya will go to looking red-carpet ready in a revealing, figure-hugging gown.

Sriti Jha has been trending in the news arena for her social media posts. Her hot pictures are breaking the internet and fans just can’t get enough of them even now. Sriti is making news for her beach vacation pictures.

We stumbled upon Sriti’s picture from the serial and we were surprised just as you are!

Here’s a glimpse at telly’s gorgeous hot brigade.