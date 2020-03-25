Mugdha Chaphekar the new generation lead of the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been doing tremendously well for herself in the role of Prachi in the show.

Though Mugdha has been around in the industry for long, she has been convincingly playing the role of a college-goer youngster who is disciplined like her mother Pragya.

Well, when the introduction of Prachi happened, with the leap taken in Kumkum Bhagya, the girl was given a very simple girl next door kind of a look and background.

However, with her love story with Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) being explored now, Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi is also seen in stunning wears which give her the ultimate diva look.

Here are few pictures that show Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi’s transformation from the simple girl look to the diva.

Which look of Prachi do you like the most?