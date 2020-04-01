Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya's best twinning moments

Kumkum Bhagya couple Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) gives us a perfect example of relationship goals. The eye-lock moments, the nok-jhok between them, the way they try to convince each other and their cute and silly fights are the proof they are and will be the best jodi of television.

The duo’s strong chemistry grabs the attention of all their fans, and we are sure that many of you yearn for the same chemistry and love. At various events and parties in the show, the two are seen in matching outfits.

In one particular celebration, both opted for pink. While Pragya was wearing a pink lehenga, Abhi donned a pink suit. The two were looking amazing. They also wore blue once. Their color-coordinated outfits were given a thumbs-up by fans.

Here we bring you some of their best twinning moments.