Kumkum Bhagya the favorite Zee Television show made by Balaji Telefilms is on a rest at an essential juncture due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

Although situation looks grim all over India with the count accumulated with every passing day of the affected people, the loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya are certainly hopeful of seeing their favourite Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) back on screen soon.

Well, Abhi and Pragya have already been having some wonderful scenes together lately and which has kept viewers on the toes.

The recent Holi sequence was the very best of most wherein Abhi and Pragya celebrated Holi after a long time.

The recent party sequence wherein Abhi and Pragya looked after one another was a visual treat.

With such great memories, viewers anticipate the drama within their lives to intensify.

What do you consider may happen, post the break?

