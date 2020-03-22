Kumkum Bhagya: 5 Times Abhi and Pragya parted ways

Five years since the show first went on the air, AbhiGya have never enjoyed a happily ever after. There is always trouble in their paradise. “Some people can stay in your heart, not in your life.” This saying best sums up Kumkum Bhagya’s couple Abhi and Pragya’s love story.

Let’s take a look at the times when Abhi and Pragya parted ways:

The first time they were separated was when Pragya meets with an accident and is declared dead.

Just when things seemed fine, an unfortunate event punctured all our hopes.

In a happy plot twist, Pragya makes a comeback. She exposes Tanu and wins back Abhi’s trust.

However, Abhishek gets into an accident and loses his memory. He forgets the last two-and-a-half years of his life, including Pragya who has to leave him for his own good.

Abhi and Pragya came across each-other once again. On the day of his wedding with Tanu, he remembered who Pragya is and they reconciled. However, she is shot by some goons and falls into a dam. This causes her to slip into a coma when she puts her life in danger to save Abhi.

Simonika, a nemesis of Abhi, ends up murdering Dadi who risks her life to save Pragya. Both Abhi and Aliya blamed Pragya for Dadi’s death. Abhi had then asked Pragya to leave, thus, a heart-broken and grief-stricken Pragya was shown attempting suicide by jumping off a cliff.