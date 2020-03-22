Kumar Sanu's Classic Mashup Songs

We cannot define the word Bollywood music is and complete it without the king of melody Kumar Sanu. He is the one to be remembered by as the most melodious voice of Bollywood to have been the breaker of many records like recording 28 songs in a day as well as winning five consecutive Filmfare Awards as the best male singer for Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Deewana (1992), Baazigar (1993), and 1942: A Love Story (1994).

As we all are well aware of the trending remake that has been going in the Bollywood industry. Not just movies but songs are also being remade. There is a huge lack of originality and creativity. Just because the track was hit back then they are being recreated with a modern touch and sometimes twist. But we all know the fact that magic cannot be remade.

Here are some such hits by Kumar Sanu that were recreated by the music industry.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh,

Aankh Marey,

Jab Koi Baat Bigad,

Kuch Na Kaho,

