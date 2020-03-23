When there is no Kumar Sanu then it really is dissimilar to tell how Bollywood music could have been and who we’d have become up hearing. He is the main one who comes with an amazing voice and can be an amazing singer. He made our childhood memories along with his spectacular tracks. Not really a record maker of singing 29 songs per day and winning five awards for consecutive years he could be probably one of the most loved and appreciated singers.

Adnan Sami is really a British born Indian singer and pianist and a composer and an actor. Called because the Sultan of Music by THE CHANGING TIMES of India also to have played Santoor and Indian Classical Music on the piano, he could be the initial musician to possess done all that. He could be thought to be the fastest keyboard player. Not only that but also a few of his other achievements in singing are remarkable. He’s got made an enormous contribution to the field of music and contains always been popular.

