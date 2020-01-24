kumail-nanjiani-says-reaction-to-his-shirtless-photo-was-‘weird’-and-admits-buff-bod-is-hard-work

Kumail Nanjiani has admitted he found the viral reaction to his shirtless photo ‘weird’, as he reveals just how hard he had to work to get those ripped abs.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter, 41, admitted he wasn’t expecting the photo to go as big as it did, revealing: ‘[It was] super weird. It was a weird couple of days… It really got out of control’.

He also revealed that his dad had sent the photo to basically the whole family, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live: ‘My brother said, “Dad already sent your naked pics to both families Whatsapp groups.”

‘And then it goes in newspapers in Pakistan. So, I had all my aunts texting me pictures of myself, like “so proud of you.” It’s weird to have your aunts sending you naked pictures of yourself.’

The Little America star pretty much broke the internet when he posted the pic in December, but he admitted maintaining a muscular physique requires constant work.

He explained: ‘The biggest problem is once you get that, you don’t stop exercising. I wish it was like a video game where you hit save.’

He added: ‘Dwayne The Rock Johnson said, “dense muscle is hard to achieve, my brother.” He thinks my muscle is dense. How he could see that? If the Rock says it, who knows better?’

Kumail has found the strict diet hardest to maintain, admitting: ‘You work out everyday and you sort of learn to enjoy it. The diet is the hardest thing. I haven’t had pizza or a donut in over a year.

‘I’ve had no refined sugar in a year, almost no carbs at all. You know what my snack has been? I get a bag of sugarsnap peas and I eat them. That’s what I’ve been doing at night.’





