Kuleba demands the Iranian Foreign Minister to stop supplying drones to Russia

MADRID, Oct. 28 (Moose Gazette) –

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dimitro Kuleba, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdolahian, on Friday, in which he demanded that he stop supplying Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles.

As detailed by Kuleba on his profile on the social network Twitter, he has urged Abdolahian to stop supplying Russia with this type of weaponry with which its Armed Forces carry out attacks against the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure.

This conversation between the two diplomatic representatives takes place in a context strongly marked by kyiv’s complaints about the alleged Iranian supply of kamikaze drones to Moscow. Part of the international community has pointed in the same direction.

This controversy, by virtue of which kyiv considers that Tehran has entered the war in some way, adds to that which Iranian internal politics is experiencing as a result of the social mobilizations registered for more than a month in the Asian country by the death of the young Masha Amini in police custody.

