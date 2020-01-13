ksenia-puntus,-russian-vogue-model,-fights-for-life-after-falling-naked-from-window

January 13, 2020 | 1: 19pm

A Russian Vogue model is fighting for her life after she plummeted naked out of a third-floor window from her boyfriend’s Moscow pad, according to a report.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, suffered head and chest injuries so severe that she hasn’t been able to help police investigating the fall Saturday from her boyfriend Andrei Bakov’s apartment, The Sun reported.

The stunner — who has appeared in Russian Vogue and Tatler magazines — was discovered blood-soaked and “groaning” around 4 a.m. outside the building by a street cleaner, the outlet reported.

In addition to the head and chest injuries, the model also suffered broken ribs, legs and pelvis, according to the newspaper.

She was brought to a local hospital, where she has undergone two operations and remains in intensive care, the outlet said.

“She is conscious but she can hardly tell anything … because of her head injuries,” said her agent Liliya Chepigina, according to the report.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the plunge, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear whether police believe Puntus was pushed or fell out of the window. No suspects, however, have been identified in the case.

Puntus’ boyfriend, 20-year-old Bakov, is the grandson of celebrated film director Nikita Mikhailov, who is a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin, The Sun reported.

Friend Alesya Kafelnikova posted online that the model attended a party before the terrifying episode.

“Ksenia was not taking drugs, which means we and her family know that something wrong happened,” Kafelnikova said, according to The Sun.

“But people who were at the party with her deny everything and insist they took her back home to her boyfriend.”