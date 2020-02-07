Krzysztof Piatek's wife denies claims she forced striker to snub Tottenham for Hertha Berlin transfer

The wife of Krzysztof Piatek has dismissed claims she forced the striker to reject a move to Tottenham in favour of Hertha Berlin.

The Poland international was heavily linked with a move to north London in the January transfer window as Jose Mourinho searched for a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs held talks with AC Milan over a £30 million move but the 24-year-old eventually sealed a switch to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on the eve of deadline day.

A report from German newspaper Bild claimed Piatek’s wife, Paulina Procyk, had urged the striker to snub Tottenham in favour of a move to Berlin to enable them to be closer to their native Poland.

But in an Instagram post, Procyk hit back claiming she would not attempt to influence his decision when choosing a new club.

Piatek’s wife Paulina Procyk denied the claims made by German outlet Bild Photo: Instagram/paulynaaa_a

“I don’t know where such information came from really, and how it got to the press,” Procyk wrote.

“Yes, my husband holds my opinion in high regard, but I have never picked a club for him based on which city or climate I liked and I will never try to do so.

“Any place in the world, that allows my husband to grow, be happy, and make his dreams come true, is perfect for me.

The strikers offered to Tottenham during the January transfer window

“Decisions about new clubs to play in are made solely by Krzysztof along with his managers who care only about his growth and well-being.”