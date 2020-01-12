krushna-abhishek-unaware-of-arti-singh-being-molested-at-13,-kashmera-shah-says-‘i-want-to-kill-the-person’

Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera ShahInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh broke down in front of Deepika Padukone and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal including other housemates while narrating her molestation incident. Arti revealed that she was 13 years old when she was locked inside the room and was almost raped. Perhaps, Arti never felt comfortable talking about the incident to her family members as sister-in-law Kashmira Shah was heartbroken after listening to Arti’s shocking revelation.

While speaking about her harrowing experience, Arti said that her hands still shiver when she talks about the incident and it took a lot of courage for her to speak about it. An alarmed Kashmera said that she and Krushna Abhishek had no clue about this incident. She wished that Arti could’ve spoken to them about the incident and said that she would want to kill the person who molested her sister-in-law.

Kashmera Shah shocked listening to Arti Singh’s molestation incident

“I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family,” Kashmera Shah was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Arti Singh thanks Deepika Padukone

In the same video, we see Arti thanking Deepika for coming out and speaking about her depression. In the words of Arti Singh, “I got courage looking at you. If you can come out and speak, who am I to stay locked in.”

Arti Singh’s struggle

Arti had earlier revealed to the contestants that despite bagging a hit show like Waaris, she did not get work for 2 years. In an interview, Arti had once said about bagging the show, “Ironically, I arrived in the industry before my brother Krushna and cousin Ragini, but I have been the last to reach this level.” Arti also revealed that it was her brother Krushna who stood by her rock-solid during that phase.