kriti-sanon-pens-thought-provoking-poem-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

Bollywood celebrities have found expressions to talents aside from acting amidst a lockdown in the country to avoid the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). After Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon in addition has taken up to poetry. She recently wrote a poem and shared it on her behalf Instagram handle. Titled ‘Thham Jaa Theher Jaa’, the poem is really a thought-provoking one on what we now have got enough time to sit and think about our relationship with nature.

Kriti posted the video with the caption. “We have been running too fast.. It feels as though we had a need to PAUSE almost.. WE SHOULD!” In the video she says, “this quarantine time has given us considerable time to do things that we didn’t have enough time for. We’ve enough time always…we have to make time.”

After reciting the poem, she says, “We have been so busy inside our lives and we have been always in a rush. We forget what we have been doing to your OUR MOTHER EARTH always. Its vital that you consider it. It feels someone has pressed the pause key.”

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon showered praises on her behalf sister and commented, “So many talents hidden in this beautiful BEAUTIFUL soul @kritisanon #ThamJaa #TheherJaa .” Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Wah! Bahut khoob.”

On Sunday, Kriti shared a video cheering for anyone healthcare workers and essential providers that are fighting the spread of coronavirus. She wrote, “This is a moment i understand i’ll remember!! Felt so amazing to believe that we all come in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis…all to state a large Big MANY THANKS to your real heros who’ve been morning and night to help keep us safe also to better the problem!! @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe.” (sic).

