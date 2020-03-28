kriti-sanon-on-her-bond-with-sister-nupur:-‘she-has-always-been-like-my-baby’

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 9: 33 [IST]

Like every sibling, Kriti Sanon shares a great rapport with her younger sister Nupur and the Housefull 4 actress admits that she is quite possessive and protective about her. Recently, while speaking with IANS, Kriti opened up about her bond with Nupur. The actress was quoted as saying by the news agency, "I am five years older than Nupur… She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up…and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera makes me very much emotional. I am very much protective and possessive about her." Kriti further added that they have their share of fights too and said, "Our bond is like any sister duo would have. We are like friends. We argue..we talk…we fight and we fight on stupid things. Nupur is my biggest cheerer. Whenever I feel low she lifts up my mood and does her best to make me happy." Nupur, who is a singer, made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak's music video, titled Filhall. During the promotions of her music video, she had told a leading daily, "Whenever Kriti compliments me about something, she also gives me some kind of negative feedback, because she is very protective and she is also like my chhoti mummy." Speaking about how she was scared about how Kriti would react to her work, she had further said, "I didn't contact her after the release of my video. I thought she would contact me after watching it because she has been away shooting in Mandawa. So, she sent me a long text message and there was nothing negative in it. She was like 'I loved the song and I am so proud of you'. I am really happy after reading her message." Talking about Kriti, the actress's upcoming films include Laxman Utekar's Mimi and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey.